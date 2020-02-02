Idaho looks to end streak vs Sac State

Idaho (5-15, 1-8) vs. Sacramento State (11-8, 4-6)

The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Monday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State looks to extend Idaho’s conference losing streak to seven games. Idaho’s last Big Sky win came against the Portland State Vikings 72-61 on Jan. 2. Sacramento State lost 59-54 loss at home to Eastern Washington in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Idaho’s Trevon Allen, Quinton Forrest and Marquell Fraser have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 79 percent of all Vandals scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 36.2 percent of the 94 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also converted 77.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Idaho is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 5-5 when scoring at least 65.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Sacramento State is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least 12 offensive rebounds. The Hornets are 5-8 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sacramento State defense has allowed only 56.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Hornets third among Division I teams. The Idaho offense has averaged 66.1 points through 20 games (ranked 269th, nationally).