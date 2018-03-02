Idaho beats Northern Arizona, moves alone into 2nd place

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) Brayon Blake had 22 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks on Thursday night and Idaho pulled away to beat Northern Arizona 66-52.

The Vandals (21-8, 13-4 Big Sky) turned a two-point lead into a 64-41 advantage after going on a 23-2 run over six-plus minutes capped by Scott Blakney’s basket with 3:24 left. With the victory and Weber State’s loss to Montana, Idaho moved alone into second place in the conference standings. The Vandals close their season hosting Southern Utah on Saturday.

Victor Sanders added 12 points and Jordan Scott had 12 rebounds to go with seven points for Idaho.

Torry Johnson and Jojo Anderson had 11 points apiece for the Lumberjacks (5-25, 2-15), who have lost eight of their last nine.

Northern Arizona missed its first 10 shots to start the game and missed 12 straight shots during the second half, mostly while Idaho pulled away. The Lumberjacks made 17 of 59 (29 percent) for the game.