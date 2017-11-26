Idaho beats Cal Poly for 3rd place in Great Alaska Shootout (Nov 25, 2017)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) Victor Sanders scored 24 on Saturday night, and Idaho led almost the entire way to beat Cal Poly 75-66 in the third-place game of the Great Alaska Shootout.

Sanders was 7 of 12 from 3-point range, Nate Sherwood added 17 points, Perrion Callandret scored 14 and Brayon Blake 10. The Vandals (4-2) led 57-39 near the middle of the second half after a 15-3 run.

The Mustangs (3-4) closed within 65-58 on Victor Joseph’s 3-pointer with 2:44 left. But Callandret answered with a 3 and the Vandals made 7 of 10 foul shots from there.

Joseph led the Mustangs with 23 points and Luke Meikle and Donovan Fields added 10 each. Cal Poly finished fifth place in the eight-team tournament.

Cal Poly had an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 42-36 early in the second half and also made it close for a short stretch near the end of the first half before the Vandals had a 14-5 run and led 37-28 at the break.