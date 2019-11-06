Hunter, Miller lead NC Greensboro past NC A&T for 83-50 win

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Making his first collegiate start, sophomore Kaleb Hunter scored 17 points and Isaiah Miller added 13 points and UNC Greensboro beat North Carolina A&T 83-50 on Tuesday night.

Kyrin Galloway made a 3-pointer with 16:20 before halftime and the Spartans had a 13-2 lead that was never challenged. The Aggies reached double digits in points when Tyrone Lyons threw down a dunk with 8:53 before halftime and made it a 24-10 contest. The Spartans built a 42-20 lead at intermission and nine players entered the scoring column.

Ronald Jackson led the Aggies with 17 points.

The season opener for both teams marked the 20th meeting between the two schools. The Spartans closed to 9-11 in the series against their cross-town rivals.

UNC Greensboro moved its home record to 32-3 over the last three seasons.