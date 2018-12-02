Hume with 23 points leads N. Colorado past Wyoming 85-80

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Freshman Bodie Hume scored a career-best 23 points and Northern Colorado held on to edge Wyoming 85-80 on Saturday night.

Hume was 6 of 12 from the field including four from distance for the Bears (5-1). Jordan Davis added 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, Trent Harris scored 13 points and Kai Edwards had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Bears trailed through much of the first half but closed in late. A Davis jumper gave them a 29-25 lead with :48 left and they were up 31-28 at halftime.

Cole Bergan scored eight points of a 10-2 Northern Colorado surge early in the second half to push it to 50-40 with 11:32 to play and the Bears never trailed after that. Wyoming tied it 52-all with 8:20 left but Hume answered with a 3-pointer to put the Bears on top for good.

Justin James led the Cowboys (2-6) with 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists.