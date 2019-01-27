Howell’s double-double helps JSU edge Grambling 65-63

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Chris Howell had 19 points and 10 rebounds to carry Jackson State to a 65-63 win over Grambling on Saturday night.

Venjie Wallis had 14 points for Jackson State (7-13, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which snapped a five-game losing streak against Grambling (9-11, 3-4). Jayveous McKinnis added seven rebounds.

Ivy Smith Jr. had 18 points for Grambling, which has lost two in a row since snapping a three-game win streak. Axel Mpoyo added seven rebounds and Devante Jackson had five assists.

JSU has lost two of three on the road, and returns home to face Mississippi Valley State (3-17, 1-5) on Saturday. Grambling hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff (6-12, 3-2) next Saturday.