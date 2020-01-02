Howard looks to extend streak vs UMES

Howard (2-12, 0-0) vs. Maryland Eastern Shore (1-14, 0-0)

William P Hytche Athletic Center, Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Maryland Eastern Shore. Howard has won by an average of 16 points in its last seven wins over the Hawks. Maryland Eastern Shore’s last win in the series came on Feb. 1, 2016, an 85-67 win.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Each team has relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Ty Gibson, Da’Shawn Phillip and Glen Anderson have combined to score 36 percent of Maryland Eastern Shore’s points this season and 39 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Howard, Charles Williams, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Khalil Robinson have collectively scored 50 percent of the team’s points this season.CLUTCH CHARLES: Williams has connected on 32.2 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also converted 69.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Howard is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 69.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hawks have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bison. Maryland Eastern Shore has an assist on 28 of 48 field goals (58.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Howard has assists on 39 of 82 field goals (47.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Howard has committed a turnover on just 18.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all MEAC teams. The Bison have turned the ball over only 13.2 times per game this season.