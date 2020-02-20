Howard looks to end streak vs NC A&T

Howard (2-24, 0-11) vs. NC A&T (13-14, 9-3)

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T looks to extend Howard’s conference losing streak to 13 games. Howard’s last MEAC win came against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 80-71 on March 14, 2019. NC A&T is coming off a 77-60 home win over NC Central on Monday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Ronald Jackson, Kameron Langley, Andre Jackson and Devin Haygood have combined to account for 56 percent of NC A&T’s scoring this season including 48 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Howard, Charles Williams, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Nate Garvey have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 66 percent of all Bison points over their last five.

STEPPING IT UP: The Aggies have scored 81.6 points per game against MEAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they put up in non-conference play.CLUTCH CHARLES: Williams has connected on 27.4 percent of the 124 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also converted 67.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Howard is 0-23 when scoring fewer than 83 points and 2-1 when scoring at least 83.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: NC A&T is a perfect 6-0 when the team records 11 or more steals. The Aggies are 7-14 when they steal the ball fewer than 11 times.

DID YOU KNOW: NC A&T has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Aggies have averaged 24 free throws per game, including 29.2 per game against conference opponents.