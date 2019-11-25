Howard hopes to end skid vs American

Howard (0-7) vs. American (1-3)

Bender Arena, Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard looks to end its seven-game losing streak as it goes up against American. Howard is looking to break its current seven-game losing streak. American lost 79-76 to St. Francis (Pa.) on Nov. 16.

STEPPING UP: American’s Sa’eed Nelson has averaged 19 points and 2.3 steals while Jamir Harris has put up 15.5 points. For the Bison, Charles Williams has averaged 17.9 points while Kyle Foster has put up 10.4 points.CLUTCH CHARLES: Williams has connected on 36.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also converted 64.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Howard has lost its last five road games, scoring 62.4 points, while allowing 91.6 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bison have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. American has 31 assists on 81 field goals (38.3 percent) over its past three matchups while Howard has assists on 32 of 69 field goals (46.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: American is rated second among Patriot League teams with an average of 73.3 points per game.