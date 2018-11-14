Hot-shooting Central Connecticut downs UMass Lowell 86-74

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Tyler Kohl scored 26 points with four 3-pointers, Ian Krishnan added 15 points with three 3s and Central Connecticut shot 61 percent from the field in beating UMass Lowell 86-74 on Tuesday night.

Jamir Coleman added nine points for the Blue Devils (2-1), who finished 12 of 24 from long distance.

The River Hawks (1-2) closed to 63-53 on a 16-4 run capped by Allin Blunt’s layup, but CCSU replied with a 15-4 run and led by 20 points on Will Ellis‘ 3 with 4:59 left.

Kohl’s 3-pointer put the Blue Devils up for good, 10-7, and CCSU pulled away 24-14 after hitting 6 of 7 from beyond the arc. Kohl hit four 3s and scored 22 points and CCSU shot 66.7 percent from the field in the first half to take a 52-35 halftime lead.

Ryan Jones scored 18 points, Alex Rivera and Christian Lutete added 12 each and Joey Glynn had 10 for the River Hawks, who shot 47.5 percent from the field.