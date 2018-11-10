Horvath posts career highs, UMBC tops D-II Shenandoah 93-45

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brandon Horvath had 19 points and 11 rebounds — both career highs — for his first double-double as UMBC defeated Division II Shenandoah 93-45 on Saturday.

Joe Sherburne added 16 points as the Retrievers (1-1) shot 58 percent in the game, 38 of 65. Max Curran added 12 points and nine boards, K.J. Jackson 10 points and six assists.

Christopher Chaney led the Hornets with 12 points. Shenandoah was held to 27-percent shooting (16-59) with 20 turnovers that led to 28 UMBC points. The Retrievers also out-rebounded Shenandoah 46-26 and the disparity was especially evident as the Retrievers snatched 36 rebounds off the defensive glass.

UMBC had an 18-0 run in the second half.

UMBC piled up 52 points in the paint — to 16 for Shenandoah — blocked three shots and had 11 steals. Jose Placer led with five assists.