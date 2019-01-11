Horton lifts Delaware past UNC-Wilmington 82-69

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Ithiel Horton had a season-high 31 points and made nine 3-pointers as Delaware topped UNC Wilmington 82-69 on Thursday night.

Eric Carter had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Blue Hens (12-6, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Ryan Allen added 10 points.

Jay Estime’ had 15 points for the Seahawks (6-11, 2-2). Jeantal Cylla added 13 points. Devontae Cacok had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Delaware faces College of Charleston (13-3, 2-1) on the road on Saturday. UNC Wilmington plays Drexel (7-10, 1-3) at home on Saturday.