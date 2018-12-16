Hooker scores 28 as Kennesaw State ends 9-game slide, 73-68

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Tyler Hooker led all scorers with 28 points and six 3-pointers despite briefly being taken to the locker room after a fall and Kennesaw State battled past Tennessee Tech 73-68, ending a nine-game losing streak on Saturday.

Santa Claus was in the house for the Owls‘ annual Holiday Game, but this win was no gift. The Owls (2-9) got out to a 15-point early lead with Hooker scoring 12 of those in the first nine minutes. Tennessee Tech (3-8) cut that down to 41-36 by halftime, and the inside-outside combo of a Hunter Vick 3-pointer and Courtney Alexander dunk gave the Golden Eagles a 46-45 lead five minutes into the final period.

Kennesaw State rebuilt some cushion with a 9-0 run and Tennessee Tech never led again despite coming within three points four times down the stretch.

Vick scored 20 to lead Tennessee Tech, Jr Clay added 16 and Alexander 11.

Holding a six-point lead with 23 seconds remaining, Hooker broke the full-court press, sprinted down court to the basket and then circled back out and around the top of the arc, draining nearly 10 seconds off the clock before being fouled.