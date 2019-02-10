Hooker scores 17 to lift Kennesaw State past NJIT 63-62

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Ugo Obineke made a short jumper with 11 seconds remaining to give Kennesaw State a 63-62 victory over NJIT on Saturday.

Obineke’s basket came after Diandre Wilson gave NJIT the lead on two free throws with 24 seconds left.

Tyler Hooker had 17 points for Kennesaw State. Bobby Parker had 14 points for the Owls (5-20, 2-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Bryson Lockley added seven rebounds.

San Antonio Brinson had 16 points for the Highlanders (18-7, 6-4). Wilson added 11 points. Zach Cooks had 10 points.

The Owls evened the season series against the Highlanders with the win. NJIT defeated Kennesaw State 72-52 on Jan. 5. Kennesaw State takes on North Florida on the road on Wednesday. NJIT faces Florida Gulf Coast on the road on Wednesday.