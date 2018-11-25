Honor scores 17, Fordham beats Alabama A&M 77-46

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Honor scored 10 of his 17 points in the first half when Fordham took a 17-point lead and the Rams went on to a 77-46 victory on Saturday.

Honor was 7-of-13 shooting, including 3 of 4 from the arc, and added five rebounds and four assists for Fordham (5-1), which won its fourth in a row, all at home. Jalen Cobb was 6 of 10 and added 13 points with the Rams shooting 52 percent, including 11 of 24 from distance.

The Bulldogs ended a six-game, season-opening road trip, all losses. Gerron Scissum made all eight of his free throws and scored 12 points and Andre Kennedy added 10 points for Alabama A&M, which shot just 26 percent, made only 2 of 16 3-pointers and was outrebounded 45-28.

Honor’s 3-pointer 1½ minutes into the game gave Fordham the lead for good with the Rams pulling away to a 35-18 halftime lead.

Alabama A&M has lost 19 of its last 20 dating to last season.