Holy Cross takes on Massachusetts-Boston

Massachusetts-Boston vs. Holy Cross (1-8)

Hart Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Holy Cross Crusaders are set to battle the Beacons of Division III Massachusetts-Boston. Holy Cross lost 68-51 to San Diego in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Joe Pridgen has averaged 13 points and 7.3 rebounds this year for Holy Cross. Austin Butler has paired with Pridgen with 10.8 points and seven rebounds per game.MIGHTY MITCHELL: In one games this season, Massachusetts-Boston’s Charles Mitchell has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted.

DID YOU KNOW: Holy Cross went 9-4 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Crusaders scored 67.5 points per contest across those 13 games.