Holy Cross squares off against Northeastern

Northeastern (2-2) vs. Holy Cross (0-3)

Hart Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern and Holy Cross look to bounce back from losses. Northeastern fell 76-69 to Old Dominion on Saturday. Holy Cross lost 68-63 in overtime to Fairfield on Tuesday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Holy Cross’ Drew Lowder has averaged 18 points and 4.3 assists while Joe Pridgen has put up 11.3 points and 7.7 rebounds. For the Huskies, Jordan Roland has averaged 31 points while Bolden Brace has put up 9.8 points and 7.5 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Lowder has directly created 42 percent of all Holy Cross field goals over the last three games. Lowder has 20 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northeastern as a team has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among CAA teams.