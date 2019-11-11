Holy Cross plays Fairfield

Fairfield (0-2) vs. Holy Cross (0-2)

Hart Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield and Holy Cross look to bounce back from losses. Both programs are coming off of losses on Saturday. Holy Cross lost 87-83 at New Hampshire, while Fairfield came up short in a 62-60 game at home to UMass.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Holy Cross’ Drew Lowder has averaged 19 points while Joe Pridgen has put up 12.5 points, eight rebounds and four assists. For the Stags, Jesus Cruz has averaged 19 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals while Landon Taliaferro has put up 16 points.DOMINANT DREW: Lowder has connected on 45.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Holy Cross is rated second among Patriot League teams with an average of 77 points per game.