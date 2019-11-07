Holy Cross pays visit to New Hampshire

Holy Cross (0-1) vs. New Hampshire (1-0)

Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire goes up against Holy Cross in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Holy Cross went 9-4 against non-conference programs last season. In those 13 games, the Crusaders gave up 65.9 points per game while scoring 67.5 per matchup. New Hampshire went 0-11 in non-conference play, averaging 60.4 points and allowing 75.8 per game in the process.