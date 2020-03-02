Holy Cross meets Bucknell in Patriot League tourney

No. 10 seed Holy Cross (3-28, 2-16) vs. No. 7 seed Bucknell (12-19, 8-10)

Patriot League Conference Tourney First Round, Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross is set to square off against Bucknell in the opening round of the Patriot League tournament. Bucknell won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last went at it on Feb. 17, when the Bison outshot Holy Cross 42.9 percent to 37 percent and made 11 more 3-pointers on the way to a 21-point victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Holy Cross’ Joe Pridgen, Austin Butler and Ryan Wade have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 43 percent of all Crusaders points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JIMMY: Jimmy Sotos has connected on 37.5 percent of the 144 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Bucknell is 0-11 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 12-8 when it scores at least 64.

PERFECT WHEN: Bucknell is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Bison are 7-19 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Bucknell has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 19.6 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Patriot League teams. The Bison have forced conference opponents into turnovers on 20.8 percent of all possessions.