Holy Cross looks to end streak vs Bucknell

Bucknell (10-17, 6-8) vs. Holy Cross (3-24, 2-12)

Hart Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks to extend Holy Cross’s conference losing streak to eight games. Holy Cross’ last Patriot League win came against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks 96-95 on Jan. 22. Bucknell won 72-68 over American in its last outing.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Holy Cross’ Joe Pridgen, Connor Niego and Ryan Wade have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Crusaders points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JIMMY: Jimmy Sotos has connected on 37.2 percent of the 129 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also converted 84.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Bucknell is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 10-7 when scoring at least 63.

PERFECT WHEN: Bucknell is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Bison are 5-17 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Bucknell is ranked second in the Patriot League with an average of 69.7 possessions per game.