Holy Cross looks to end streak vs Army

Holy Cross (3-26, 2-14) vs. Army (14-13, 9-7)

Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army looks to extend Holy Cross’s conference losing streak to 10 games. Holy Cross’ last Patriot League win came against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks 96-95 on Jan. 22. Army is coming off an 86-75 overtime win at home against Navy on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: Army’s Tommy Funk has averaged 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists while Matt Wilson has put up 16.3 points and eight rebounds. For the Crusaders, Joe Pridgen has averaged 17.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while Austin Butler has put up 11.5 points and 6.1 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Funk has made or assisted on 60 percent of all Army field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Army is 0-7 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 14-6 when it scores at least 63.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Army is a perfect 8-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Black Knights are 6-13 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Army is rated second in the Patriot League with an average of 69.7 possessions per game. The fast-paced Black Knights have pushed that total to 71.7 possessions per game over their last three games.