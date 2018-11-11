Hollingsworth scores 22, West. Kentucky tops UT-Martin 86-71

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Taveion Hollingsworth had 22 points, seven rebounds with three steals as Western Kentucky ran away from Tennessee-Martin early to take an 86-71 victory on Saturday night.

Western Kentucky (1-1), which dropped its season opener to No. 25 Washington on Tuesday, started slow against the Skyhawks but took control late in the first half.

The Hilltoppers shot 56 percent in the first half on their way to a 47-37 halftime advantage. A 17-5 run late in that half helped them surge to the front. The Skyhawks, which took an early lead in the first half, could never catch Western Kentucky in the second stanza.

Desean Murray posted 18 points with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, Jared Savage had 16 points and Charles Bassey added 15 while grabbing nine rebounds and blocking four shots.

The Hilltoppers shot 52 percent (34-65) from the field while holding UT-Martin to 25-of-59 shooting (42 percent).

Kevin Little and Delfincko Bogan led the Skyhawks (1-1) with 18 points apiece.