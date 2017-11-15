Holland has 19 points, Mercer rolls in 2nd half for easy win (Nov 14, 2017)

MACON, Ga. (AP) Ria’n Holland had 19 points to lead all five Mercer starters in double figures as the Bears rolled to an 86-58 victory over Jackson State on Tuesday night.

The Bears, who led by just five at the break, 43-38, dominated in the second half, opening the period with a 32-8 run.

Holland grabbed six rebounds with five assists and five steals for Mercer (2-1).

The Bears never trailed but could not break free of Jackson State until Desmond Ringer hit a jumper to start a 13-4 run in the second half and the Tigers never recovered, scoring only 20 points in the final period while Mercer had 43.

Ringer finished with 14 points, Jordan Strawberry had 13 and Stephon Jelks and Demetre Rivers chipped in 11 apiece for Mercer.

Maurice Rivers had 19 point for the Tigers (1-1).