Holden, bench lead Wright St. over D-II Central State 96-77

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Freshman Tanner Holden scored 21 points as Wright State topped Division II foe Central State 96-77 on Tuesday night.

Skyelar Potter, a sophomore, had 19 points for Wright State as the Raiders bench played early. Cole Gentry added 13 points. Jaylon Hall added 11 points as Wright State shot 53 percent from the floor and improved to 10-1 in home openers at the Nutter Center.

The Raiders’ top three returning players — Gentry, Loudon Love and Bill Wampler — each played for roughly a half.

Darweshi Hunter had 35 points and six rebounds for the Marauders. Quinton Glaspie added 11 points. Central State was outrebounded 42-33 and shot 29 of 69 from the floor.

Wright State plays Miami (Ohio) on the road on Saturday.