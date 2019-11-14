Hofstra squares off against NYIT

NYIT vs. Hofstra (1-2)

Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Hofstra Pride will be taking on the Bears of Division II NYIT. Hofstra lost 86-71 on the road against Bucknell in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Desure Buie has averaged 16.3 points, six assists and two steals to lead the way for the Pride. Complementing Buie is Eli Pemberton, who is averaging 16.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Desure Buie has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 15 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra went 9-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Pride scored 78.8 points per contest in those 13 games.