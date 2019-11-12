Hofstra pays visit to Bucknell

Hofstra (1-1) vs. Bucknell (1-1)

Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell faces Hofstra in an early season matchup. Each team last played this past weekend. Hofstra easily beat Monmouth by 20 on Saturday, while Bucknell fell to Vermont on Sunday, 66-63.

STEPPING UP: Bucknell’s John Meeks has averaged 17.5 points while Bruce Moore has put up 15.5 points. For the Pride, Eli Pemberton has averaged 20 points, 4.5 rebounds and two steals while Desure Buie has put up 15 points and 7.5 assists.EFFECTIVE ELI: Pemberton has connected on 25 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 90 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra is ranked second among CAA teams with an average of 82.5 points per game.