Hofstra looks to sweep Elon

Hofstra (15-7, 6-3) vs. Elon (6-16, 2-7)

Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra goes for the season sweep over Elon after winning the previous matchup in Hempstead. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 4, when the Pride outshot Elon from the field 64.8 percent to 43.5 percent and hit 11 more foul shots en route to the 102-75 victory.

Article continues below ...

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Hofstra has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Elon has depended on freshmen. For the Pride, seniors Desure Buie, Eli Pemberton, Isaac Kante and Tareq Coburn have combined to account for 73 percent of the team’s scoring, including 84 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Hunter Woods, Hunter McIntosh and Zac Ervin have combined to score 43 percent of Elon’s points this season, including 47 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

CAA IMPROVEMENT: The Phoenix have scored 69.2 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 60.6 per game they put up in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Buie has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Elon is 0-12 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 6-4 when it scores at least 69.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Phoenix have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Pride. Elon has 46 assists on 69 field goals (66.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Hofstra has assists on 33 of 77 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Elon has made 10.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among CAA teams.