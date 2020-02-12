Hofstra looks to extend streak vs Charleston

College of Charleston (15-10, 9-4) vs. Hofstra (18-7, 9-3)

Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra looks for its fifth straight conference win against College of Charleston. Hofstra’s last CAA loss came against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens 73-71 on Jan. 23. College of Charleston came up short in a 72-65 game to Elon in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: College of Charleston’s Grant Riller, Sam Miller and Jaylen McManus have collectively scored 54 percent of the team’s points this season, including 75 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Desure Buie has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Pride are 14-0 when they score at least 72 points and 4-7 when they fall shy of that total. The Cougars are 6-0 when they hold opponents to 63 points or fewer and 9-10 whenever opponents exceed 63 points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pride have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cougars. Hofstra has an assist on 46 of 84 field goals (54.8 percent) across its past three contests while College of Charleston has assists on 33 of 70 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Hofstra offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 30th-lowest rate in the country. The College of Charleston defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 277th among Division I teams).