Hofstra goes up against Princeton

Hofstra (7-4) vs. Princeton (3-7)

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra and Princeton both look to put winning streaks together . Hofstra knocked off Stony Brook by eight at home on Dec. 12. Princeton is coming off a 90-86 overtime win in Brooklyn over Iona on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Hofstra has benefited heavily from its seniors. Desure Buie, Eli Pemberton, Tareq Coburn and Jalen Ray have combined to account for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 89 percent of all Pride points over the team’s last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Buie has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Princeton is 0-7 this year when it scores 76 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 77.

STREAK STATS: Princeton has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 65.3 points while giving up 68.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Princeton has attempted the second-most free throws among all Ivy League teams. The Tigers have averaged 18.2 free throws per game this season and 22.6 per game over their last five games.