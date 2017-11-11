Hobbs, Chandler lead Boise State past E Oregon 104-65 (Nov 10, 2017)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Alex Hobbs scored 21 points without missing a shot, Chandler Hutchison added 20 and Boise State rolled to a 104-65 season-opening win over NAIA Eastern Oregon on Friday night.

Chris Sengfelder and reserve Justinian Jessup added 15 points apiece. The Broncos shot 54 percent (34 of 63), including 17 of 35 from 3-point range. The four leading scores combined for 13 3-pointers. Hobbs finished 9 for 9, including three 3s.

Max McCullough had 13 points to lead the Mountaineers, who were 4-0 coming into the game.

After Eastern Oregon scored the first basket, Sengfelder opened and closed a 10-0 run with treys. The Mountaineers were within 15-12 when the Broncos went on a 19-5 run to lead 34-17. Nine of the points came from the foul line. Sengfelder hit another 3 to close the first half with the Broncos up 50-28.

Sengfelder, a senior transfer from Fordham, had nine rebounds and Hutchison eight to lead Boise State to a 41-26 advantage on the boards.