Hinckson, Manhattan visit Marist

Manhattan (8-7, 4-2) vs. Marist (3-13, 2-5)

McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Christian Hinckson and Manhattan will go up against Michael Cubbage and Marist. The sophomore Hinckson is averaging 8.8 points over the last five games. Cubbage, a senior, is averaging 9.2 points over the last five games.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Marist’s Cubbage, Tyler Sagl and Tyler Saint-Furcy have collectively accounted for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 43 percent of all Red Foxes points over the last five games.

MAAC IMPROVEMENT: The Red Foxes have scored 61.9 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 56.2 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: Hinckson has connected on 48 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 5 over his last three games. He’s also made 74.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Jaspers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Red Foxes. Marist has 39 assists on 72 field goals (54.2 percent) across its past three outings while Manhattan has assists on 54 of 76 field goals (71.1 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Manhattan has held opposing teams to 64 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all MAAC teams.