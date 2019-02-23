Hill-Mais leads Oakland past Detroit 95-75

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Xavier Hill-Mais scored 29 points as Oakland rolled past Detroit 95-75 on Saturday.

Braden Norris added 23 points for the Golden Grizzlies.

Hill-Mais made 13 of 17 shots. He added seven rebounds and three blocks. Norris also had 10 assists for the Golden Grizzlies.

Jaevin Cumberland had 14 points for Oakland (13-16, 9-7 Horizon League). Brad Brechting added 11 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.

The 95 points were a season best for Oakland.

Antoine Davis had 20 points and six assists for Detroit Mercy (10-18, 7-9). He was 6 for 19 from the floor, including 3 of 10 on 3-pointers. Josh McFolley added 14 points and Harrison Curry had 13 points for the Titans.

The Golden Grizzlies improved to 2-0 against the Titans this season. Oakland defeated Detroit 79-73 on Jan. 19.

Oakland matches up against Illinois-Chicago at home on Thursday. Detroit plays IUPUI at home on Thursday.