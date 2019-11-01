High Point welcomes William & Mary in season opener

William & Mary (0-0) vs. High Point (0-0)

Millis Center, High Point, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: High Point gets the 2019-20 season rolling by hosting the William & Mary Tribe. William & Mary went 14-17 last year and finished fourth in the CAA, while High Point ended up 16-15 and finished seventh in the Big South.

LAST TIME: William & Mary earned the 79-69 win over High Point when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: William & Mary went 3-8 against non-conference schools last season. In those 11 games, the Tribe gave up 79.7 points per game while scoring 71.3 per contest. High Point went 5-7 in non-conference play, averaging 66 points and allowing 69.6 per game in the process.