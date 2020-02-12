High Point seeks revenge on CSU

High Point (7-18, 4-8) vs. Charleston Southern (12-13, 6-7)

Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern goes for the season sweep over High Point after winning the previous matchup in High Point. The teams last played on Jan. 18, when the Buccaneers outshot High Point 56 percent to 37.9 percent and hit 10 more 3-pointers on their way to a 19-point victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: High Point’s John-Michael Wright, Eric Coleman Jr. and Caden Sanchez have collectively accounted for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Charleston Southern field goals over the last three games. Fleming has 27 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Charleston Southern is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Buccaneers are 6-13 when opponents score more than 62 points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Buccaneers. Charleston Southern has an assist on 35 of 73 field goals (47.9 percent) across its past three outings while High Point has assists on 43 of 70 field goals (61.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big South teams. The Panthers have averaged 22 free throws per game and 27 per game over their last three games.