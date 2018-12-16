High Point rides Kamga, Proctor past Western Carolina 86-59

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Brandonn Kamga and Jahaad Proctor combined to score 49 points and High Point breezed to an 86-59 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday night.

Kamga tossed in 25 points, Proctor scored 24 and the pair both sank 10 of 14 shots, including identical 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. Proctor added six rebounds and six assists for the Panthers (5-5), who beat the Catamounts (3-9) for the eighth time in the last nine games. Kamga added six rebounds coming off a game-winning shot with less than a second remaining in a 55-53 win over Valparaiso. His game-winner marked the first time the Panthers won a game on the final shot since a 62-61 win over Morgan State on Nov. 28, 2016.

In the first half, Kamga had 18 points and Proctor scored 14 to guide High Point to a 44-32 lead at intermission. The Panthers shot 73 percent from the floor (19 of 26) in the first half. High Point used five straight points from Proctor and Kamga’s dunk to cap a 20-3 run to open the second half and was never threatened from there.

Onno Steger sank four 3-pointer and scored 18 to pace Western Carolina, while freshman Kameron Gibson added 17 points.