High Point looks to sweep UNC-Asheville

UNC-Asheville (13-14, 7-9) vs. High Point (9-20, 6-10)

Millis Center, High Point, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point goes for the season sweep over UNC-Asheville after winning the previous matchup in Asheville. The teams last played each other on Jan. 16, when UNC-Asheville made only seven foul shots on 16 attempts while the Panthers hit 16 of 18 en route to a 68-66 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: High Point’s John-Michael Wright, Eric Coleman Jr. and Caden Sanchez have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LJ: LJ Thorpe has connected on 42.9 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over his last five games. He’s also converted 70.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UNC-Asheville is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 13-6 when scoring at least 70.

PERFECT WHEN: UNC-Asheville is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 12 offensive rebounds. The Bulldogs are 8-14 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC-Asheville defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Bulldogs 17th among Division I teams. High Point has turned the ball over on 21.2 percent of its possessions (ranking the Panthers 305th, nationally).