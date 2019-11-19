High Point hopes to end skid vs St. Louis

High Point (0-4) vs. Saint Louis (3-1)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point looks to end its four-game losing streak as it faces Saint Louis. High Point is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Saint Louis lost 83-66 loss at home to Seton Hall on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS: Saint Louis’ Jordan Goodwin has averaged 15.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals while Hasahn French has put up 15 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. For the Panthers, John-Michael Wright has averaged 11 points and 4.8 rebounds while Curtis Holland III has put up 9.8 points.JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: Wright has connected on 40 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: High Point has lost its last three road games, scoring 48.3 points, while allowing 79.3 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Billikens have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. Saint Louis has 48 assists on 81 field goals (59.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while High Point has assists on 25 of 48 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Billikens have averaged 28.3 free throws per game.