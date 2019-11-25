High Point goes for first win vs Greensboro

Greensboro vs. High Point (0-6)

Millis Center, High Point, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The High Point Panthers will be taking on the Pride of Division III Greensboro. High Point lost 90-74 loss at home to Eastern Washington in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: John-Michael Wright has averaged 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds this year for High Point. Complementing Wright is Curtis Holland III, who is averaging 11.3 points per game.JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: Wright has connected on 34.6 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point went 5-7 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Panthers put up 66 points per contest across those 12 contests.