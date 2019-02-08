High Point edges Campbell when Clemons misses final shot

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Brandonn Kamga scored 17 points with 11 rebounds and High Point beat Campbell 57-56 Thursday on an awful shooting night for Chris Clemons, who still passed Elvin Hayes to move into 12th on the all-time NCAA scoring list.

Campbell came out of a timeout with 11 seconds left and Clemons, with the ball, let the clock wind down to two seconds before failing to draw iron on a deep 3-pointer. Clemons scored 23 points but on just 5-of-19 shooting, including 1 of 13 from the arc. He made 12 of 13 free throws. He has 2,898 points, passing Houston great Elvin Hayes (2,884). Alfredrick Hughes (Loyola Chicago) is 11th at 2,914.

Kamga’s 3-pointer with 1:26 remaining gave the Panthers (13-10, 6-3 Big South) a 57-54 lead. Clemons made two free throws with 49 seconds remaining.

Jahaad Proctor made 10 of 12 free throws and scored 16 points and Curtis Holland III had 11 for High Point.

Andrew Eudy scored 15 points for the Fighting Camels (13-10, 6-3).