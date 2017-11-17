Hicks’ career night helps lift Troy to 106-71 win (Nov 16, 2017)

TROY, Ala. (AP) Alex Hicks scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, freshman Javan Johnson added a career-best 18 points with nine rebounds, and Troy beat NAIA Brewton-Parker 106-71 on Thursday night.

Freshman Darian Adams had 13 rebounds and the Trojans (2-2) outscored the Barons 48-22 in the paint and scored 18 points off of 14 Brewton-Parker turnovers. Jordon Varnado scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half, the third time in four games he’s had double-digit points before halftime.

The Barons closed to 48-45 on Leondrae Christie’s layup early in the second half, but Johnson and Wesley Person each hit 3s and the Trojans began to roll to a 38-point lead after a 15-2 run capped by a 3-pointer by Hopkins.

Article continues below ...

Johnson’s 3-pointer put Troy up 36-35 with 4:05 to play in the first half after four lead changes and four ties. Isaiah Hicks’ 3 tied it at 38, but Varnado made a layup and two free throws and Troy led 46-43 at halftime.

Dimycheal Ross scored 19 points with five 3-pointers for the Barons and Isaiah Hicks and Christie added 15 points apiece, with Christie grabbing nine rebounds.