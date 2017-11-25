Henderson’s career-highs lead Tulsa by Cent Arkansas 92-72 (Nov 25, 2017)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Corey Henderson Jr. had career-highs with four 3-pointers and 24 points, DaQuan Jeffries added three 3s and 20 points, and Tulsa beat Central Arkansas 92-72 on Saturday.

Junior Etou, who leads the team at 17.6 points per game, had his first double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds for Tulsa (3-3) while Sterling Taplin added 11 points. The Golden Hurricane shot better than 50 percent (54.4) for the fourth time this season.

Tulsa went on an early 11-2 run for a 31-14 lead and Henderson led all scorers with 13 first-half points as the Golden Hurricane had a 15-point lead at the break.

Jordan Howard led Central Arkansas (3-3) with 23 points. Howard, who entered fourth in the nation in scoring at 26.8 points, extended his program record to 297 3-pointers after three makes against Tulsa. Mathieu Kamba had 12 points and 12 boards.