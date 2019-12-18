Henderson Jr. helps Campbell cruise past Elon 60-46

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Cedric Henderson Jr. scored 15 points and Campbell breezed to a 60-46 victory over Elon on Tuesday night.

Trey Spencer added 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Fighting Camels (7-3). Jordan Whitfield finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

Marcus Sheffield II had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Phoenix (4-8). Zac Ervin scored 11.

Elon shot 35% from the floor and hit 6 of 24 from 3-point range. Campbell shot 44% overall and made 7 of 22 from distance.