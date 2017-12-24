Heidigger hits 4 3s, scores 23; UCSB beats Sacramento St. (Dec 23, 2017)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Max Heidigger hit four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points and Leland King II had his sixth double-double of the season to help UC Santa Barbara beat Sacramento State 82-72 on Saturday night.

King, a graduate transfer from Nevada, had 11 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Jalen Canty added 15 points and nine rebounds, Marcus Jackson had 13 points and career-high tying eight assists and Gabe Vincent scored 12 for UCSB (10-3).

Jackson made back-to-back 3s as the Gauchos scored 13 of the final 15 first-half points to take a 44-32 lead into the break and Sacramento State never threatened in the second half. The Hornets trailed by double figures until Justin Strings hit a 3-pointer with 1:34 to play.

Strings led Sacramento State (3-10) with 19 points, Jordan Tolbert hit four 3s and finished with 16 points and Joshua Patton scored 15. Strings, a senior forward, has scored in double figures in 33 consecutive games.

UCSB, which has won nine of its last 10 games, committed a season-low five turnovers.