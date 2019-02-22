Healy scores 24 to lead Albany (NY) over Stony Brook 74-70

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Cameron Healy had 24 points as Albany narrowly defeated Stony Brook 74-70 on Thursday night.

Antonio Rizzuto had 18 points for Albany (10-17, 5-7 America East Conference). Kendall Lauderdale added 17 points and nine rebounds. Ahmad Clark had six rebounds and three blocks for the visiting team.

Akwasi Yeboah had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Seawolves (21-6, 9-3), whose four-game winning streak came to end. Andrew Garcia added 14 points. Elijah Olaniyi had eight rebounds.

The Great Danes evened the season series against the Seawolves with the win. Stony Brook defeated Albany 67-66 on Jan. 23. Albany takes on Maryland-Baltimore County at home on Saturday. Stony Brook matches up against Maine at home on Saturday.