Healy, Clark lead Albany past Presbyterian 65-60

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Cameron Healy hit four 3-pointers on his way to 22 points, Ahmad Clark scored 19 and sank six free throws in the final 30 seconds and Albany held off Presbyterian on Sunday.

Presbyterian grabbed a 57-55 lead on two free throws by JC Younger, but Clark scored on a layup to knot the score with 2:03 left to play. Clark missed a 3-pointer, but Romani Hansen grabbed the rebound and scored to give Albany (4-3) a 59-57 lead with 1:08 remaining. Trey Hutcheson’s steal led to Clark’s first two free throws and a four-point Great Danes lead. Clark hit four free throws in the final 5 seconds to seal the win.

Clark, who scored eight of the final 10 points for Albany, added five rebounds and five assists.

Ben Drake topped the Blue Hose (1-6) with 18 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Cory Hightower scored 14.

The Great Danes made 20 of 24 free throws, while the Blue Hose sank 12 of 16.