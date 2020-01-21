HBU looks to end streak vs Nicholls St.

Houston Baptist (1-14, 1-5) vs. Nicholls State (12-7, 6-2)

David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State looks to extend Houston Baptist’s conference losing streak to five games. Houston Baptist’s last Southland win came against the Central Arkansas Bears 111-107 on Jan. 2. Nicholls State is coming off a 79-72 win over Central Arkansas in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: The explosive Ian DuBose is averaging 19.7 points and 6.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Huskies. Jalon Gates is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 15.9 points per game. The Colonels have been led by Dexter McClanahan, who is averaging 14.6 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Colonels have given up only 63.8 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 73.4 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: DuBose has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Houston Baptist field goals over the last five games. DuBose has accounted for 43 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Nicholls State is 0-5 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 12-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Nicholls State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records 14 or more steals. The Colonels are 7-7 when they steal the ball fewer than 14 times.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nicholls State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.1 percent of all possessions, which is the fifth-highest rate in the country. Houston Baptist has turned the ball over on 21 percent of its possessions (ranked 280th among Division I teams).