HBU looks for road win vs NW State

Houston Baptist (1-10, 1-1) vs. Northwestern State (4-8, 1-2)

Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, Louisiana; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist looks for its third straight win over Northwestern State at Prather Coliseum. Northwestern State’s last win at home against the Huskies came on Nov. 24, 2009.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Northwestern State’s Chudier Bile has averaged 12.8 points and 6.9 rebounds while Nikos Chougkaz has put up 9.4 points and six rebounds. For the Huskies, Ian DuBose has averaged 19 points and 6.7 rebounds while Jalon Gates has put up 17.4 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: DuBose has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Houston Baptist field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 67: Northwestern State is 0-8 this year when it allows 67 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 67.

STREAK STATS: Houston Baptist has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 75.3 points and allowing 99.5 points during those contests. Northwestern State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 78.3 points while giving up 60.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist is ranked second in Division I with an average of 79.9 possessions per game. The uptempo Huskies have raised that total to 82.8 possessions per game over their last three games.