Haynes’ 25 lift Old Dominion to 75-67 win over Dayton (Nov 19, 2017)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Randy Haynes had a career high 25 points to lead Old Dominion to a 75-67 victory over Dayton to take fifth place at the Charleston Classic on Sunday.

The Monarchs (4-1), who lost their opening game here to Temple, recovered to win their final two games at the eight-team event over Indiana State and the Flyers (2-2).

Haynes hit nine of his 13 shots and scored 19 points in the opening half as Old Dominion built a 39-29 lead. Dayton rallied to cut the lead to 54-47 on Darrell Davis’ 3-pointer with 10:58 to go, but Old Dominion answered with a 10-2 run over the next five minutes.

Article continues below ...

Davis broke his career high for the second straight game, his 27 points off seven 3-pointers against Old Dominion bettering his 25 against Ohio here Friday.

B.J. Stith had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Monarchs.

—

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25