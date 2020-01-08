Hayes, Merrimack host Mt. St. Mary’s

Mount St. Mary’s (5-10, 1-1) vs. Merrimack (7-8, 1-1)

Hammel Court, North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Damian Chong Qui and Mount St. Mary’s will take on Juvaris Hayes and Merrimack. The sophomore Chong Qui is averaging 11.4 points over the last five games. Hayes, a senior, is averaging 10 points and 6.2 assists over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Merrimack’s Hayes, Jaleel Lord and Idris Joyner have collectively accounted for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 45 percent of all Warriors points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Hayes has had his hand in 49 percent of all Merrimack field goals over the last three games. Hayes has 15 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Mountaineers are 0-5 when they allow at least 75 points and 5-5 when they hold opponents to anything below 75. The Warriors are 0-7 when allowing 64 or more points and 7-1 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Warriors have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mountaineers. Merrimack has an assist on 38 of 72 field goals (52.8 percent) over its past three contests while Mount St. Mary’s has assists on 34 of 67 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Merrimack defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.1 percent of all possessions, the 12th-best rate among Division I teams. Mount St. Mary’s has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.5 percent through 15 games (ranking the Mountaineers 262nd).